Virat Raj's debut film goes on floors

Yesteryear actor Haranath's grand nephew Virat Raj is turning hero with a family entertainer titled Seeta Manohara Sri Raghava. The film was launched on Wednesday. The film’s muhurat shot was directed by director Anil Ravipudi, while producer AM Rathnam switched on the camera.



Directed by Durga Srivatsasa K, the film has Reva as the leading lady. "Seeta Manohara Sri Raghava is a wholesome family entertainer. The film boasts of several popular names in the crew including Salaar-fame Ravi Basrur as the music composer and RRR action choreographer King Solomon. We are planning to commence principal photography in November and release the film early next year," says the director.



Bankrolled by Sudhakar T, Seeta Manohara Sri Raghava has Kabir Duhan Singh, Prudhvi and Brahmaji in supporting roles.