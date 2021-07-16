SS Rajamouli teases fans with BTS videos from the sets, Roar of RRR

If there is one action-drama that has got film enthusiasts across the country talking, it is SS Rajamouli’s directorial film - RRR. The moviemakers took to their social media handles to tease their fans with a two-minute glimpse into the making and the sets.

RRR’s team has been quite active on social media giving regular updates about the actors and the shooting. And, now, the team has released ‘Roar of RRR’ with a powerful background score. The video begins with a few shots of massive sets. The video has dedicated segments that show the work that the technical and art team has put in the production. Viewers can also see their favourite stars Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR in their elements. Towards the end, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also make an appearance. Alia is paired opposite Charan and plays the character of Sita.

Check the video here:

RRR is a multi-lingual project and the fictional story is set in the pre-independent era. The plotline is also based on Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, the celebrated freedom fighters. The movie’s ensemble cast also features Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doody.

The project is currently in its post-production stage and is slated to release on October 13 in multiple languages.