'She was a complete boho': Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to his 'Badhaai Ho' co-actor Surekha Sikri

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to pay tribute to his Badhaai Ho co-actor Surekha Sikri, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday at the age of 75.

Earlier in the day, Ayushmann shared a black and white reel on his stories where three-time National Award-winning actress Sikri can be seen reciting a few lines of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem, Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat.

Shortly after, the actor posted two pictures from the sets of Badhaai Ho, which saw Sikri playing his cantankerous grandmother.



"In every film we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree. You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart (sic)," Ayushamnn wrote.





Recalling his last memory, he added, "I remember when she was boarding an auto rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said “ma’am you are the real star of our film” and she replied “wish I get more work.” Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That’s my last memory of her. I would request you to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s nazm “Mere mehboob mujhse pehli si mohabbat na maang.” Aapko unse aur mohabbat ho jaayegi. An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You’ll be missed Surekha ma’am. Thank you for the beautiful memories (sic)."



Also read | 'She was a treat to watch on stage': Industry mourns the demise of Surekha Sikri

A veteran of Hindi theatre, Sikri made her debut with the 1978 political drama film, Kissa Kursi Ka, and went on to play supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films, as well as television shows. The film Badhaai Ho brought immense accolades for Surekha Sikri, including three awards: the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress.

A recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Sikri had suffered a brain stroke for the second time in September 2020 and had been keeping unwell since then. She suffered a paralytic stroke in 2018.