On the occasion of actor Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20, earlier this week, director SS Rajamouli unveiled a poster of the character ‘Komaram Bheem’ from his upcoming film RRR.

Director SS Rajamouli shared, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie (sic).”

Take a look at the poster here:

The filmmakers have earlier shared several other first looks of the cast and movie posters on numerous occasions, including Ugadi and Ajay Devgn’s birthday.

The epic period drama is a story about two celebrated freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. The. RRR’s cast has actors and actresses from multiple industries including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran. Interestingly, this magnum opus marks the first time actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be sharing screen space.

The film is set for a worldwide release on Dussehra this year (October 13). RRR will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages. The movie was initially supposed to be released on January 8, 2021 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Produced by DVV Danayya, the movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and will have PEN Movies as its distributors across North India.