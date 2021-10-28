First look of Cooku With Comali star Ashwin Kumar's Enna Solla Pogirai out

Ashwin Kumar and Teju Ashwini in the first look poster of Enna Solla Pogirai

We had previously reported that Ashwin Kumar, who rose to fame with the TV show Cooku with Comali is set to star as the lead in the upcoming Tamil film, Enna Solla Pogirai.

The film's first look posters have been released. While one features Ashwin and Avantika Mishra, a second one has him along with Teju Ashwini.

Directed by Hariharan A, the film is said to be a feel-good romantic comedy that will follow a triangle love story. The director had earlier told us that the film will be on the lines of Minsara Kanavu and Unnale Unnale.

Bankrolled by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, Enna Solla Pogirai will have cinematography by Richard M Nathan, while Vivek-Merwin duo is set to compose the music.