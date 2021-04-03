Kutty Pattas, a song featuring Ashwin Kumar, who shot to fame in Tamil Nadu after he participated in the regional reality show Cook With Comali, has gone viral on social media and garnered 11 million views within just a week after its release on YouTube.

Ashwin, who is known for his cute and easy-going mannerisms that was witnessed in Cook With Comali, gained a lot of fans mainly through this show.

Ashwin hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and struggled for more than five years to get a break in Kollywood, which later came in the form of Cook With Comali.

The video, which also features Reba John, an actor and model who works primarily with Tamil and Malayalam movies, shows Ashwin trying to woo Reba in the song, with the lyrics echoing his sentiments.

The track has a catchy tune and is choreographed by the well-known dancer Sandy Master! So it's not just the music, even the groovy dance steps are trending online.

Sandy Master is known for his choreography in the South Indian film industry and his participation in various reality shows, he was last seen in the season 3 of Bigg Boss Tamil, as a contestant.

The album was composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi, who has worked on films like Kadal and Rajinikanth-starrer Linga under veteran music director AR Rahman. Santhosh also sung the song with Rakshitha Suresh, while the lyrics were penned by A P Raja.

Kutty Pattas is produced by Sony Music Entertainment India in association with Noise And Grains under the banner of Sony Music Entertainment India.

Watch the song here:

