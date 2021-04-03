After putting up stellar performances in movies and shows like, A Death In The Gunj, Chappak, and Mirzapur, Vikrant Massey sure needs no introduction. As the actor turns one year older today, Vijay Sethupathi unveils the first look of their upcoming movie -- Mumbaikar.

Earlier today, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and launched the movie’s first look. Wishing Vikrant the Super Deluxe wrote, “Here is the first look of #Mumbaikar.”

Check out Vijay’s tweet unveiling the poster.

Mumbaikar's first look released

This movie also marks the debut of Vijay in Bollywood. Previously, he was supposed to mark his Hindi cinema debut with Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. But, he reportedly opted out of the movie after creative differences with the Dangal star.

Mumbaikar is an official remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram featuring Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The 2017 action-thriller when released opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The remake is directed and written by Santosh Sivan. The movie is bankrolled by Santosh. The ensemble cast features Vijay, Vikrant, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Kedkar in pivotal roles.

The movie is still in the production stage and an announcement about the official release date is yet to be made.