Two days after actress Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19, veteran actress and mother Soni Razdan took to Twitter to share a poetic message about the rise in infections in the country.

Saying the virus was “everywhere”, Soni said she was getting scared because it was not an “ordinary wave”. She wrote, “This is no ordinary wave… it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave... it’s everywhere... don’t know how we shall fare... how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere.”

Take a look at her tweet here:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had shared the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Instagram Stories. She added that she is following all necessary safety protocols including self-quarantine.

She said, “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

She also thanked fans for their wishes and concern and said, “Grateful for all your support. Please stay safe and take care.”

This came after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently working with Alia for their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of March and has now recovered.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor too had tested positive for the virus at the same time and is now well.

Soni had earlier wondered why those between the age of 16 and 40 were not given the vaccine first, since they were the ones travelling the most. She tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked, “When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first.”

What do you think about Soni’s opinion on younger people getting the vaccine first? Do let us know in the comments section.