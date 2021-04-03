Former Indian cricket team captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, said on Friday that he has been hospitalised as a “matter of abundant precaution” and hopes to be “back home in a few days.”

Coincidentally, the day Sachin was hospitalised happens to be the same day his team won the World Cup ten years ago. The Indian team had lifted the World Cup in 2011 after a long gap of 28 years.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win.”

When he tested positive for the virus earlier, he had written, “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.”

“However, I’ve tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor,” he added.

Sachin also thanked his well-wishers and fans, and asked them to take care. “I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he wrote.

One among those who wished him a speedy recovery was Wasim Akram, a Pakistani cricketer who had batted against Sachin for many years and developed a friendly rivalry with him. He wrote, “Even when you were 16, you battled world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic.”

Sachin, who is 47 years old, has scored 15,921 runs, which is the highest in Test cricket history. His total of 18,426 in ODIs also happens to be the most number of runs by anyone in that category.

Sachin, who played international cricket between 1989 and 2013, is the only cricketer to have touched 100 centuries in that segment.

