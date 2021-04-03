Filmmaker Adeeb Rais who is known for the award-winning short film Aunty Ji starring Shabana Azmi has just wrapped up the shoot of his anthology series Kaali Peeli Tales. The series captures the essence of love, relationships, and life in Mumbai and covers complex themes from infidelity, open marriage, homosexuality, commitment phobia, divorce to many others. All films are written and directed by Adeeb who has also made the short film Baatein starring Supriya Pilgaonkar, and web series Yeh Crazy Dil starring Zoa Morani and Lilette Dubey.

Adeeb says, "Each film has come from a very special place of my heart and has something unique to say. We haven’t shied away from bringing few important topics and showcasing some rather complex relationships through the films. Each of the films end in an iconic Mumbai black and yellow (kaali peeli) taxi and that is a metaphor for the journey of life, which works as a common thread between each of the six films. Within the anthology, we've covered a gamut of emotions and showcased a mix of both relatable and slightly off beat characters. There's something for everyone to take home from this series."

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Vinay Pathak, Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sadia Siddiqui, and Tanmay Dhananya, the anthology is produced by Madmidaas Films.

When asked about the impressive line of up actors, Adeeb says, "Honestly, each of them are actors I personally love and admire, and had always wished to work with. The fact that they have a huge following is just an add on. I have a personal equation with each of them and what connected them to the project was the purity in my intention behind telling each of the stories. They have all been very kind, supportive and I couldn’t feel more grateful."