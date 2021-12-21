Salman Khan confirms Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel

A sequel to Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works. The development was confirmed by Salman Khan at a promotional event for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Mumbai on Sunday.

During the event, Salman revealed he has a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, who had written Bajrangi Bhaijaan and is now scripting its sequel. When asked by host Karan Johar if he is confirming a sequel, Salman replied in the affirmative.

Also read: Salman Khan will host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a massive hit, becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. The story follows a Hindu man who escorts a young Pakistani girl back to her home. The film was co-written by SS Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, with Kabir Khan.

It's unclear at the moment if Kabir will return to direct the sequel. The director had last worked with Salman on Tubelight (2017). Their first film together, Ek Tha Tiger, was also extended into a franchise.

Salman was recently seen in Antim: The Final Truth. He is presently working on Tiger 3.

Also read: Salman Khan to star in Chiranjeevi’s next movie; the actor will feature in a dance number