Allu Arjun expresses his desire to work with SS Rajamouli

Actor Allu Arjun, who is going all out in the promotions of his Friday release Pushpa: The Rise, has expressed his desire to collaborate with SS Rajamouli in near future.



Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event of the film, Allu Arjun said, "Every hero wants to work with Rajamouli garu and I am no exception. In fact, I have asked him if he has any plans to work with me in a film. He responded saying, 'Why not! You are one of the promising actors with whom I always wanted to work with.' I hope the two of us will work together someday."



Recently, Rajamouli, who graced the pre-release event of Pushpa: The Rise, heaped praises on Allu Arjun and his dedication to cinema. That's not all, the Baahubali-director has also stated that the entire Bollywood is waiting for Pushpa and suggested the Race Gurram-actor to promote it aggressively in Mumbai.



Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise has music by Devi Sri Prasad.



On the other hand, Rajamouli is awaiting the release of RRR on January 7. Up next, he will collaborate with Mahesh Babu in an action-adventure set in the African forest.