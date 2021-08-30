Salman Khan spends some quality uncle-nephew time with Nirvan Khan in Russia during the shoot for Tiger 3

Salman Khan with his nephew Nirvan Khan on the streets of Russia during the actor's shoot for Tiger 3

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture with his nephew Nirvan Khan from Russia, where the actor is currently shooting for the upcoming spy thriller Tiger 3.

In the picture, Salman and Nirvan, who is the son of actor-producer Sohail Khan, are seen walking on the streets of Russia. The 55-year-old actor looks dapper in ripped blue jeans paired with a grey T-shirt, chequered jacket and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Nirvan is seen wearing olive green cargo pants with a black leather jacket and a sweatshirt, with slim, white-framed glasses on his face.

Salman Khan captioned the photo with: “Chacha Bhatija @nirvankhan15 (sic).” The photo has already touched 1.4 million likes on the social media platform.

On the work front, Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the spy-thriller series, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and co-star Katrina Kaif. The first part, titled Ek Tha Tiger, was directed by Kabir Khan and released in 2012. The second film Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.

The shoot and other work for the third instalment were put on hold earlier due to the restrictions of the COVID-19. Now with restrictions being eased across countries, Salman and Katrina departed for their shoot at Russia last week. According to reports, the crew’s shooting in countries abroad is spread across 45 days. The two of them will be engaged in the shoot in at least five international locations, including Austria and Turkey.

Actor Emraan Hashmi might play the role of the villain in Tiger 3, according to reports. The upcoming film may mark Emraan’s first collaboration with Yash Raj Films, the banner that is producing Tiger 3.

*Edited from an IANS report