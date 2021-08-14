Independence Day special: Ahead of Radhe's TV premiere, a life-size cutout of Salman Khan created with selfies of his fans

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai may not have impressed the audience, but Zee TV is all set to premiere the Salman Khan movie on Independence Day. But prior to the telecast, the channel has created a first-of-its-kind fan-sourced photo mosaic installation depicting Salman Khan as Radhe. Fans sent their selfies to create the gigantic installation that's made with thousands of colour coded images of 'Salman Khan Ke Sabse Bade Fans.' The gigantic artwork stands at 32 ft x 20 ft and has made an entry into the International Book of Records as the 'Tallest Fan Photo Installation.'

It took three days to create this mammoth installation, and the activity commenced on August 10 at the Carter Blue Promenade in Bandra, Mumbai. Thousands of images were added to the installation on a daily basis, and it took only three days to populate the vibrant mosaic. In fact, a lot of Salman's Mumbai-based followers also visited the venue to click a selfie and pasted their own image on the mosaic. With the last set of photos making their way on to the mosaic last night, Mumbaikars got a bird's eye view of the mammoth Radhe artwork on Saturday.

Speaking about this unique installation, Aparna Bhosle, Business Head of Zee TV said, “For millions of fans across the nation, Salman Khan has been this larger-than-life hero they worship, a symbol of incomparable charisma and effortless swagger. It was with the intent of enabling every Salman fan to express their love for him in an extremely personal way that we invited them to contribute their selfies, which in turn were assembled and curated into to an almost God-like avatar - a gigantic mosaic of their idol at the busy Carter road promenade in Mumbai and finally created a World Record for the Tallest Fan Photo Installation of Radhe. We hope this celebration of Salman's fandom mirrors the euphoria surrounding the world television premiere of his film Radhe we're bringing our viewers on Independence Day."

While the fan mosaic is up and available for everyone to visit at the Carter Blue Promenade in Bandra (Mumbai), the movie - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will premiere on August 15 on Zee TV.