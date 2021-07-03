Salman Khan had helped Aamir Khan get through the lowest phase after the latter's divorce with first wife Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and his wife of 15 years, Kiran Rao announced their divorce through a joint statement on Saturday. The actor’s split from Kiran comes almost 20 years after his separation from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before they split in 2002.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan revealed shortly after his first divorce that it was actor Salman Khan who had helped him get through those tough times. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Aamir explained to Karan Johar about how the two actors had started off on a bad note and did not get along initially.

Aamir said he had a bad experience while working with Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna, a romantic comedy released in 1994. However, things changed between the two of them when they bumped into each other again after Aamir’s divorce.

Aamir told media sources, “In Andaz Apna Apna, I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman. He then added, “Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown (sic).”

Aamir and Kiran announced their decision to split on Saturday morning in a joint statement and said they had begun a planned separation a while ago, and were now “comfortable to formalise that arrangement.” They also spoke about how their relationship had been over these 15 years of marriage and said, “In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does (sic).”

The duo added that they would continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, and will also continue with their professional partnership on the Paani Foundation. “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap (sic).”

They concluded by requesting well wishers not to see their divorce as an “end, but as the start of a new journey.” “We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir (sic).”