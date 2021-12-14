Salman Khan will host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

The 22nd edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on March 18 and 19, 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the event.

“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to get ready to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration,” says the actor.



Commemorating the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd Edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world.



Abu Dhabi and the UAE have successfully managed to safely resume events and tourism activities in recent months. One of the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations, Abu Dhabi is home to incredible beaches with year-round sunshine, vibrant culture, and world-class entertainment and leisure infrastructure offering a vast array of enriching offerings.



