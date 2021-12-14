Amritha's first look from Prashanth Varma's Hanuman out

Amritha, of Lift and Bigil fame, has joined Prashanth Varma's pan-Indian 'superhero' film, Hanuman as the female lead. The first look of the actor was released by Vijay Sethupathi and it features her sailing in a dreamy, animated boat as she is surrounded by flying fishes.



Amritha has previously acted in a couple of Telugu films like Red and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. The actor will next be seen in Sree Vishnu's Arjuna Phalguna.



Hanuman is slated to release in 2022 across five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film's shoot commenced a few months earlier and is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.



A teaser of the film was released in September featuring Teja Sajja in the jungle. The film marks his third collaboration with Prashanth Varma, post-Zombie Reddy and Adbudham (for which he wrote the story).