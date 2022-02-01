RRR gets yet another release date; Jr NTR and Ram Charan-led magnum opus to hit screens on March 25

RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be in theatres soon

The much-hyped and much-awaited magnum opus by SS Rajamouli, RRR has finally gotten a release date! The film will hit screens on March 25, 2022.

The makers of the magnum opus took to their social media handles on Monday to announce the news with a poster of RRR. They wrote in the caption, “RRRonMarch25th, 2022.....FINALISED! #RRRMovie (sic).”

Featuring Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR is being touted as the fictionalised tale of two real-life unsung heroes who fought for tribal rights. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play Alluri Sitarama Raju, the leader of the Rampa Rebellion of 1922, and the Gond rebel Komaram Bheem, who took on the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, RRR will also see Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran play significant roles and Ajay Devgn making a cameo appearance.

The film's music has been composed by M M Keeravaani, the composer for Baahubali.

In addition to Telugu and Tamil, the movie will release in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

RRR was initially scheduled for release in theatres on January 7, 2022, but had to be postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. It was later announced that RRR makers had finalised two release dates for the film and that the film will be released theatrically depending on how the situation COVID-19 cases progresses.

The makers of RRR had earlier written on social media, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022 (sic).”