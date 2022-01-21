RRR update: Makers of the Ram Charan and NTR-starrer announce two tentative release dates 

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR which was scheduled for a release on January 7 this year was cancelled due to an increase of COVID-19 cases. The makers have announced that the Ram Charan and NTR-starrer will either be released on March 18 or April 22.



The film team took to their social media handles this evening and shared the news with the fans. They wrote: “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise RRR movie will release on 28th April 2022.”



See the post here:

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli: RRR began as a love story​



RRR made with a budget of over 400 crores is a fictional period drama based on the lives of celebrated freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The revolutionaries fought against the rule of the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the technical crew includes M.M. Keeravani for music, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, A Sreekar Prasad for editing, and Rama Rajamouli for costumes.



The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.