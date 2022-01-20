Varun Tej, Venkatesh-starrer F3 release date advanced

The release date of F3 has been advanced by a day to maintain one week gap with Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While F3 is releasing on April 28, the Mahesh Babu-starrer is expected to hit the screens on May 6, say reports. Initially, F3 was planned for a theatrical release on April 29 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata was supposed to release on April 1. However, the outbreak of the virus within the team of Sarkaru...has prompted the makers to defer its release by a month, says the buzz.



Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 features Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to Anil's 2019 blockbuster F2, the story of F3 revolves around money.



Sarkaru Vaari Paata, on the other hand, is touted to be a revenge drama that presents Mahesh as a money lender. The makers have completed about 70% of the shoot and a new schedule is expected to commence once the pandemic subsides.