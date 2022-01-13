Tamannaah Bhatia shoots for a special song in Ghani

After making the sensational hit song, Dochai, in KGF: Chapter 1, actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen doing a special song yet again and this time it is with Varun Tej in Ghani.



Titled Kodthe, the song is written by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by SS Thaman. The makers recently shot the special number featuring Varun and Tamannaah in a specially erected set.



The song will be released on January 15 on the occasion of Sankranti. Interestingly, this is for the third time that Varun and Tamannaah are working together in a film.



Directed by Kitan Korrapati, Ghani has Varun playing the role of a boxer for which he was trained under Tony Jeffries, the former English professional boxer, who won a bronze medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.



Also starring Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra and Suniel Shetty, Ghani is slated for a theatrical release on March 18.