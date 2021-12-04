Varun Tej's Ghani may be postponed, not clash with Nani's Shyam Singa Roy

The release of Varun Tej's upcoming boxing drama Ghani has been postponed to March to avoid a clash with Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy. The film was scheduled to be released on December 24.



According to a source, the distributors of Ghani have suggested that it is good to avert a clash with Nani's film as the industry is still in the crucial recovery phase. "Both Ghani and Shyam Singha Roy deserve wide release and to achieve that feat, the makers of Varun's film have thought a solo release for either of them would favour their idea of drawing good crowds and box office collections."



However, the new release date of Ghani is yet to be finalised by the makers. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani tells the story of a young man, who overcomes all the obstacles to become a champion boxer.



Shyam Singha Roy, on the other hand, is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is all about how a young director accomplishes his dream to play a hero in his own film.