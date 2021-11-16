Ghani to lock horns with Shyam Singha Roy

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, which marks the debut of Kiran Korrapati as the director, was scheduled to hit the screens on December 3. However, the makers have decided to push the release due to unforeseen reasons and have reportedly zeroed in on a new release date. The boxing drama will now clash with Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy (SSR) on December 24.



Ghani has Varun Tej playing the role of a boxer for which he trained under Tony Jeffries, the former English professional boxer, who won a bronze medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics. The film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty and Upendra in prominent roles.



As for SSR, the period drama showcases Nani as a film director, who visualises himself as the protagonist of his movie. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, SSR also has Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies.