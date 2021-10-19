Nani-Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy to release on December 24

Nani's upcoming supernatural thriller, Shyam Singha Roy, will release theatrically on December 24 in all four south Indian languages



Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy features Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads. Set in Kolkata, the film is rumoured to have Nani as a film director who visualizes himself as the protagonist of his movie.



Nani took to Twitter and announced that the film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. "This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs. To the big screen and to your hearts," he wrote.



Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, Shyam Singha Roy has music by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography by Sanu John Varghese.



Nani, who was last seen in Tuck Jagadish, has Dasara, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, and Ante Sundaraniki with Nazriya Nazim coming up. He also has Meet Cute and HIT 2: The Second Case in the pipeline as a producer.

Check out the story here: