Akash Puri's Romantic averts clash with Manchi Rojulochaie

The release date of Akash Puri-starrer Romantic has been advanced to avert a clash with Maruthi directorial Manchi Rojulochaie.



The news was announced by the film's producer Charmme Kaur on Twitter. "The Celebration of Love Begins in Theatres a bit early #Romantic on OCT 29th Mark your Calendars to DIVE in Love (sic)," tweeted Charmme, along with a new poster of the film.



Initially, Romantic and Manchi Rojulochaie were all set to lock horns at the box office on November 4, but now the Anil Paduri directorial will arrive in theatres on October 29.



Interestingly, Rajinikanth's Peddanna (Annaatthe in Tamil) is also slated to release on Deepavali, and to make way for the film, the team of Romantic has decided to shuffle its release date.



Romantic also has Ketika Sharma, Ramya Krishnan, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. The film has music by Sunil Kashyap.