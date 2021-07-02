Nani resumes shooting for the final schedule of 'Shyam Singha Roy' in Hyderabad

As Hyderabad begins to get into the workmode again, several Tollywood movies have started their shooting schedules in the city. One such project is Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. The final shooting schedule of the project begins in the city.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share this news with his fans. In his post he wrote, “Shyam is back :) Last schedule begins.” Along with the tweet, the actor and the movie makers released a picture of Nani in a khaki outfit, surrounded by trishuls, and his back facing the camera. This is perhaps a still from an action sequence in the movie.

Check out the post here:

Nani's tweet

The movie is reported to be a reincarnation drama with the city of Kolkata as the backdrop. Avinash Kolla, the art director of this ambitious project has created a massive set that looks like the City of Joy. This was however destroyed by the heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, and had to be resurrected again.

The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli. The ensemble cast also features Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran and Murali Sharma. Mickey J Meyer has been roped in for music. The technical crew includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, and Naveen Nooli as the editor.

On the work front, Nani has Tuck Jagadish slated for a release which was postponed because of the pandemic. He will also begin his schedule for Ante…Sundaraniki after Shyam Singha Roy is wrapped up.