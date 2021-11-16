Samantha joins Pushpa: The Rise

Actor Nora Fatehi, who was initially roped in to groove to a special number in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, has opted out of the film due to a delay in the shooting.



According to a source, the makers have now brought Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board as Nora's replacement and the special foot-tapping number will be shot from November 25-30 in a specially erected set in Ramoji Film City.



"Samantha has allocated five days to complete the last song of the film. She will be seen in a different avatar that perfectly complements Allu Arjun's look in the film. With this, the shooting of Pushpa: The Rise will be completed," says a source close to the development.



Directed by Sukumar, the action entertainer tells the story of the red sander smugglers and their nexus to illegally transport the forest produce.



Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise will hit the screens on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.



Music of the film is by Devi Sri Prasad.