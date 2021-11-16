Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby goes solo with The Archies

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti recently announced The Archies, to be produced by their joint banner, Tiger Baby.

The new-age production house has gone solo with the venture. Their previous titles — Gully Boy and Made in Heaven — were made as co-productions with Excel Entertainment.

Set to stream on Netflix, The Archies is a live-action musical adaptation of Archie comics. The film, set in 1960s India, will be directed by Zoya.

Talking about the venture, producer Reema Kagti said, “Zoya and I both grew up reading the Archies so we have a massive connection to the characters. I'm stoked to reboot them in a live-action musical in 1960's India. It's also Tiger Baby's first solo project so that makes this all the more special."

However, Tiger Baby and Excel will continue to collaborate on future projects. Their upcoming slate includes Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others.