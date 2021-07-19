Actress Nora Fatehi had shed real blood for an action scene in Bhuj: The Pride of India!

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, recently revealed that she had received a real injury while shooting one of the scenes in the film. She also said her injury was later used in a fight sequence in the movie, which was initially planned to be done using a VFX creation.

Talking about how she got injured on the sets, Nora Fatehi explained that she and her co-actor had a choreographed shot where she was supposed to flick a gun out of her co-actor’s hands. However, when the shooting commenced, Nora said the coordination went awry, resulting in her co-actor accidentally throwing the gun on her, and a forehead injury with swelling and blood loss. She added that she was also rushed to a hospital immediately and that she almost became unconscious.

Explaining the ordeal, Nora Fatehi said, “We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up. It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out (sic).”

Interestingly, the injury worked out for a sequence that required Nora’s face to be smashed in a mirror. The filmmakers had initially planned for it to be a VFX creation, but following her accident, they decided to use her real wound.

What’s more, this wasn’t the only injury Nora Fatehi experienced on the sets of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actress spoke about how she hurt her fingers during another scene, and had to wear a sling throughout the shoot. She said, “Later that day, we shot for another action scene, it was a chase sequence which demanded running, action and fast paced movements. During the shoot I fell, injuring my fingers really bad, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout the shoot (sic).”

Nora concluded by saying that the experience was “physically tough” but that she wore her “scars with pride.” “In all, it was a physically tough sequence, wherein I got hurt a lot as I executed all my scenes myself without any stunt double, but I wear my scars with pride as it offered me an outstanding learning experience that I’d cherish for a lifetime (sic).”

Bhuj: The Pride of India, a period war drama, will be released directly on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

