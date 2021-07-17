Minissha Lamba confirms dating Akash Malik, says 'getting together was a very organic process'

Actress Minissha Lamba has confirmed dating Delhi-based businessman, Akash Malik. Sharing their love story, Minissha said getting together with Malik was an organic process.

"We met at an event and became friends. That began to grow and it was always fun and laughter from both ends every time we met. The pandemic has taught us the importance of being in the moment and living to the fullest. Us getting together also was a very organic natural process," Minissha told a media publication. She apparently met Akash in a poker championship.





The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa. "We couldn't travel for the longest due to the travel restrictions and since it has eased a bit now, we thought to make the best of it and Goa is a great place to be. The value of even a day of happiness is not lost on me now," said Bachna Ae Haseeno actress.

On the work front, Minissha Lamba launched her own app that allows her fans to engage directly with her through chats and video calls.



