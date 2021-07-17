Guess who's in Anushka Sharma's holiday picture

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently on a vacation with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, shared photos on Instagram from her visit to the UK.

What captured the hearts of netizens was Anushka’s quirky caption, which made a reference to an unknown “fan”. She wrote, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans (sic).” The picture of the couple has certainly made her fans on social media happy!

The first couple of photos show only Anushka in the frame, running her hand through her hair. However, in the other pictures shared by the actress, we see that the “fan” Anushka was referring to is none other than Virat Kohli, who appears in the frame next to her and is seen goofing around.

The photos had been clicked by Anushka’s friend Clover Wootton.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also celebrated their daughter Vamika’s six-month birth anniversary recently in London, with what appeared to be a picnic at a park. Anushka had shared pictures of herself lying on the grass with baby Vamika on her. She had written in the caption, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three (sic).”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero in 2018. She had produced OTT series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul after that. Anushka is currently busy with the production for Netflix original film Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s acting debut.