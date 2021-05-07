Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have started a fundraiser campaign to help people deal with the Covid crises at hand. For this, the duo has collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto and has started a campaign #InThisTogether with a self contribution of Rs 2 crore. With this initiative, Anushka and Virat aim to raise Rs 7 crores for Covid relief in India.

Talking about the same, Anushka said, "India is going through an extremely difficult time and the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our country to a state of crisis. It is time for all of us to come together and do our bit for our fellow countrymen who are in serious need of support. Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone's safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together."





Stating that he and his wife have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year, Virat added, "We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see humans suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this."

The campaign #InThisTogether will run for seven days and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants, their implementation partner.



Earlier this week, Anushka had given a hint about this initiative when she interacted with her fans on her birthday. Stating that she has chosen not to celebrate her birthday, Anushka said, "In the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together."



On the work front, Anushka who gave birth to her daughter Vamika in January this year, will next be seen in the film Kaneda and in a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.