Cricketer Virat Kohli has set up an animal welfare project in Mumbai city. He has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health, a leading Indian animal healthcare company founded by Kunal Khanna a London Business School alum, and with Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals, a local NGO in Mumbai to set-up two animal shelters in the city.

Virat Kohli said, "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I’m happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with likeminded people to create some facilities to help these animals."

The two animal shelters will be set-up by Virat Kohli Foundation and Vivaldis Animal Health in Malad and Boisar respectively and will be run by Awaaz (VOSA). The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals - dogs & cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until the animal recovers. The centre will provide medical assistance to wounded and injured animals. The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed. The centre will provide permanent shelter to animals (dogs and cats) with permanent deformity.

Virat will sponsor ambulances, while Vivaldis Animal Health will complement their healthcare needs. The Virat Kohli Foundation so far has primarily focused on supporting aspiring athletes from all over India, however as Virat evolves as a person and an athlete, his focus is now on using his current associations and partnerships to create infrastructure and make resources available to those in need. VKF will now be setting up education, healthcare, and animal welfare projects.

Vivaldis Animal Health, founded in 2015, has quickly established itself as one the prominent pet health care companies in India, with presence across 60 cities and more than 2500 veterinary clinics and pet shops. They have a robust portfolio of '40 established brands' including in-house developed innovative solutions for pets as well as products in-licensed from '6 major global players' such as Rx Vitamins from USA, as well as Bioiberica and Catalysis from Spain.

Established in the year 2016, Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals, is a Mumbai based Animal Welfare NGO operating between Vile Parle (E)- Goreagoan (E). The NGO also responds to emergency calls irrespective of any specific location.