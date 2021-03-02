Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian and the first cricketer to get 100 million followers on Instagram.

He is also the first celebrity in the Asia-Pacific region to touch this milestone. Adding to that, Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared the news saying, “Virat Kohli – the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram.”

See the tweet here:

At the Asian level, Kohli is followed by Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra with 60.8 million followers, and Shraddha Kapoor with 58 million followers.

Kohli has now joined the 100 million followers club, which includes Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), and American singer-songwriters Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

Ronaldo tops the chart with 266 million followers, while Barcelona captain Messi and Brazil's Neymar stand second and third on the list with 187 million and 147 million followers respectively. Kolhi is currently in the sixth position on this list.

Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram, and the first Indian to touch 50 million followers on the same platform.

Interestingly, the cricketer went from having 50 million to 100 million followers within just a year.

Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. He has 40.8 million followers right now on Twitter.

Recently, Kohli had crossed Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to retain the top spot in India's most-valuable celebrity list. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, the Indian skipper was reportedly crowned India's most valuable celebrity with a brand value of $237.7 million.