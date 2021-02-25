Anushka Sharma has reportedly left Mumbai with her newborn daughter Vamika for the first time since her baby's birth to join Virat Kohli as India plays against England in Ahmedabad. Anushka has been papped at Ahmedabad yesterday and she reportedly took a chartered flight out of Mumbai along with Vamika.

However it's unlikely that Vamika would actually be accompanying her mum to watch Virat Kohli play at the day-night, pink ball test against England, that is set to take place at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium (that has been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium), because the couple has decided to keep Vamika away from the public eye as of now. It's also unclear exactly when Anushka would reach the grounds, since it's a day-night match that is scheduled to commence at 2:30 pm.

The couple, whose daughter was born on January 11, had sent a note to media houses requesting them to not share photos of their baby. “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," their statement read.