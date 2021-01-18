Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress-producer Anushka Sharma were blessed with a daughter on January 11. Taking to social media, Virat made the announcement saying, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all the love, prayer and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you will respect our privacy at this time." The couple has been showered with blessings since then.

Today, Kohli did something that took everyone by surprise. He changed his bio on Twitter to 'a proud husband and father', drawing massive attention from netizens.

"The cutest thing I have seen today," wrote one user. Another called him 'an ideal husband' and 'an example for boys'.

On the work front, Kohli had been granted a paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from India's ongoing tour of Australia. He played in the ODI and T20I series, and the first Test in Border-Gavaskar series in Australia before flying back to India to be with his wife.

