Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl.



Sharing the news with their fans, Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."



He also asked his fans and paparazzi to respect their privacy at this time. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” he added.





Ever since Virat Kohli shared the news on social media, congratulatory messages have been pouring in the for the parents. Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Omgggg Congratulationsssss" with a heart. Former Cricketer Virendra Sehwag wrote, "Bahut bahut badhaai Virat!"



"Congratulations Virat and Anushka on the birth of your daughter. Lots of love to the little one," commented India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. "Congratulations both of you," added ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020 with a social media post where Anushka was seen with a baby. In identical tweets, they had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

