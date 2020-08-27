Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting a child. The baby is due in January 2021.



Sharing a picture of themselves where Anushka can be seen with a baby bump, the couple made the announcement on their respective social media accounts.



"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they captioned the image.



And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

And, soon their feed was filled with congratulatory messages.



"Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss," wrote Rakul Preet Singh.



"Congratulations you two," wrote Sania Mirza.



Alia Bhatt shared multiple hearts.



This is the second baby announcement from Bollywood this month - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.