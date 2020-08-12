Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant! The actress and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan issued a statement saying they are expecting a second child.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read a joint statement released by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, on Wednesday.

The couple chose Sara Ali Khan's birthday to break this news to the world. Soha Ali Khan, Saif's sister congratulated the couple by sharing a funny meme. In the post, she wrote, "Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and had their first child, Taimur in December 2016.

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages to the couple and memes about how Taimur might be feeling at the moment. Taimur has been the darling of the paparazzi ever since his birth, and memes say he will have competition soon.