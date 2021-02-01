Days after actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter was born, the former shared the first photo of their baby on Monday and said they named her Vamika.

Anushka took to Instagram to post a picture of her and Virat standing next to each other, with Anushka holding their daughter and both of them looking down at Vamika lovingly.

See the post here:

She wrote in the caption, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full .Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

The couple, whose daughter was born on January 11, had earlier sent a note to media houses requesting them to not share photos of their baby. An excerpt from the statement read, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

When Virat announced the news of their daughter’s birth on social media weeks ago, he had also asked people to respect their privacy at that time. He said on Instagram, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

See the post here:

Anuska Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for several years before they got married in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017. The duo announced their pregnancy in August 2020.