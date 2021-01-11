Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl today! Fans and celebrities alike chimed in with congratulatory messages for her and Virat Kohli. B'town divagave birth to a baby girl today! Fans and celebrities alike chimed in with congratulatory messages for her and Virat Kohli.

Wishing the new parents, Samantha Akkineni put up a story on Instagram and said, "Best news ...so much love to the 3 of you." Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story

Virat shared, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."

His fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya also wished him and the latter wrote, "Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."