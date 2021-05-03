Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on Saturday, shared a video on Sunday where she spoke about why she did not wish to celebrate her birthday with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli amid the worsening COVID-19 situation.

However, she thanked her fans and those from the film fraternity who had wished her on her birthday.

Anushka said she and Virat Kohli, are instead planning to start a movement to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Also read: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres to Vir Das, these celebrities are raising funds for COVID relief in India

“Hello everyone, I hope you all are safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself,” she said on Instagram.

Check out the post here:

Those who wished Anushka on her birthday include actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who posted a monochrome picture of the former, and Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Anushka and called her a “trailblazer.” Sonam had written, “Happy Happy birthday, you trailblazer. May every day start with a ‘clean slate’ and be filled with only laughter, love and joy. (sic)”

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Kaneda and in a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

What do you think about Anushka Sharma's decision not to celebrate her birthday? Let us know in the comments section below: