Earlier today, actress Anushka Sharma posted a fun video on social media that saw her lifting her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

In the 20-second video, Anushka can be seen casually hugging Virat from behind when she decides to life him, leaving Virat pleasantly surprised. He exclaims 'O Teri' and encourages her to try again. In the video, she can be heard telling him to not help or lift himself up, to which he obliges and then she does it again.

"Did I do it ?" she captioned the post.



It is to be noted that the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year. Anushka, who was working out throughout her pregnancy, left everybody surprised with her strength and fitness levels.



The video which has got over 5 million views within hours also saw many calling the couple and the video 'adorable' and 'cute'.



Anushka, who was last seen on screen in 2018 in Zero, is back to work. It will be interesting to see what she chooses to do next, considering her last two projects as a producer - Paatal Lok and Bulbbul - left the audience asking for more.