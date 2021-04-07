Sonu Sood, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador for ‘Sanjeevani - A Shot Of Life’ initiative, officially launched the campaign in Amritsar on Wednesday by taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Elated to be part of the campaign, Sonu said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of a campaign that reaches out to people across the remotest sections of the society. It is our responsibility to ensure people are aware of the importance of vaccination and immunization. At such trying times, we all must come together and work towards the betterment of the society.”

Also read: ‘Serving people has become the mission of my life,’ says actor Sonu Sood

The campaign ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ that urges citizens to get vaccinated and raises awareness on the same, is just one among the numerous philanthropic initiatives led by Sonu.

The nine-month-long campaign has been conceptualised around a three-fold objective, which aims to lay focus on creating awareness on immunisation, tackle vaccine hesitancy, and drive a solution-driven movement targeting the remotest and underprivileged sections of society.

In their bid to reach out to a high number of people and encourage them to get vaccinated at the earliest, the campaign will cover the districts of Amritsar, Nashik, Indore, Guntur and Dakshina Kannada and host the COVID vaccination camps in these areas/regions.