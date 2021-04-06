Aditya Roy Kapur, who is working on his physique for his upcoming film Om, has set up a gym in his house and farmhouse to make sure he does not miss his workout sessions due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to media sources.

Confirming the news, the source said, “Aditya is working really hard to get the desired look for his character in Om. Being a thorough professional, he realised that there was no way he could achieve the look required for Om if he didn’t take matters into his own hands. So he has now set up a special gym at his house as well as his farmhouse.”

The film will feature the actor in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar. Sources also said Aditya will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the film, and that the actor has also reportedly undergone martial arts and weapons training for the climax of the movie.

Aditya, who is currently residing at his residence in Mumbai, has not stepped out much due to the pandemic.

Om is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.

