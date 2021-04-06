Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress added that she is currently under home quarantine.

Katrina wrote on her Instagram Story, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she added.

Check out her Story here:

This development comes a day after her friend Vicky Kaushal announced on social media that he has also contracted the virus.

“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Vicky wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Some of the other Bollywood celebrities who have contracted the virus include Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be making cameo appearances. The movie is set for release in theatres on April 30.

Katrina will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This movie marks the first time this trio will be coming together for a film.

What do you think about the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India? Share your thoughts below in the comments section: