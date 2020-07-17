Actress Katrina Kaif turned 37 on July 16. But there were no big celebrations for the pretty actress. Due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown in Mumbai, Katrina had to celebrate indoors at home. But it didn't mean that the house party was boring. The Bharat actress had her sister Isabelle for company and it seemed like the duo had their share of fun at home.

Katrina gave a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post saying, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes." She accompanied her post with a cake, a house, and a heart emoticon.

Image courtesy: Instagram

The actress' next feature film, Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar was supposed to release in July but unfortunately, the date had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

When Lockdown 1.0 was announced, Kat kept her followers hooked onto her Instagram profile by posting videos of her sweeping the house.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She also did a special appearance in the song "Kudi Nu Nachne De" in Angrezi Medium.