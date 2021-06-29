Anushka Sharma is auctioning some of her favourite maternity clothes through an online charity sale. The actress posted a video message on her Instagram to share this news.

She posted the video with the caption, "I'm thrilled to launch my new initiative, through which I've shared some of my favourite maternity wear for an online charity sale, with proceeds supporting maternal health through @snehamumbai_official Fun fact: if even just 1% of pregnant women in urban India bought 1 piece of maternity clothing preloved over newly manufactured, EACH YEAR we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years!! (sic)." Watch the video here.

Anushka even shared a fun fact in the video about how if even one percent of pregnant women bought preloved maternity clothing, then this could save as much water as one person drinks in over 200 years.

The proceeds from Anushka's online sale will go towards supporting maternal health, and this could also save 2.5 lakh litres of water.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl in January this year. They announced that Anushka was pregnant in August last year, and the actress flaunted her baby bump through several posts on social media.

Impeccably dressed in comfortable maternity wear, Anushka set the bar high for expectant moms through her effortless looks.