Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child with actor-husband Angad Bedi.

The actress took to her social media account on Monday morning to announce the news with her fans. Uploading a beautiful picture with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr, Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare (sic)."









In the photo, Neha and Angad could be seen lighting touching the baby bump.

Posting the same picture on his social media accounts, Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare (sic)."



Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in 2018 in Delhi, and are parents to a two-year-old daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.



