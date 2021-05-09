Be it a girl-next-door or a young lady suffering from a serious psychological illness, Sai Pallavi is that one South Indian actress who can pull off any role. Often known for breathing life into her characters, the doctor-turned-actress has become a bankable star in less time. A graceful dancer, a staunch supporter of campaigns against fairness cosmetic brands, we cannot get over her simplicity and elegance.

As the actress turns 28 today, we take a look at some of her best performances.

Premam

Pallavi made her debut in the 2015 romantic drama Premam. This Malayalam flick directed by Alphonse Puthren happens to be one of the best movies that came out that year. While the movie saw two other actresses besides Pallavi, it was her character, Malar that stayed with people. Soon after Premam, she became a superstar.

Source: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

Kali

Kali, an action-drama directed by Sameer Thahir was the first time Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan collaborated. The Malayalam movie follows the story of the duo, a newly-married couple, and Pallavi played the role of Anjali. With her husband’s temperamental issues, she’s often seen at the receiving end of his anger. The last 30 minutes of the movie shows what a stunner Pallavi is when it comes to acting.

Source: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

Fidaa

The year 2017 saw Pallavi’s Telugu debut with Shekar Kammula’s directorial, Fidaa. She played a fierce and vivacious young woman, Bhanumathi. Her seamless transition into the skin of the character and the way she brought out authenticity to the Telangana side of her role was liked by the Telugu audiences. With Fidaa Pallavi made a strong debut in Telugu cinema.

Source: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

Athiran

Vivek’s directorial, Athiran starring Fahadh Faasil and Pallavi released in the year 2019. A Malayalam psychological thriller, it sees Pallavi play the role of Nithya diagnosed with autism. Pallavi put forth a memorable performance.

Source: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

Paava Kadhaigal

Helmed by four directors, Paava Kadhaigal is a Tamil anthology that came out on Netflix and was loved by the critics and masses alike. Pallavi features in the final chapter of the 2020 anthology, directed by Vetrimaaran. Titled Oor Iravu, the story follows a pregnant Sumathi played by Pallavi who becomes a victim of honour killing. Pallavi as a pregnant lady is beautiful to look at, and her gut-wrenching performance especially in the last five minutes of the episode will haunt the viewers and leave a lasting impact.